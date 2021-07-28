  1. World
Jul 28, 2021, 10:33 PM

IRGC forces capture shipment of weapons in SE

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The IRGC's Ground Force Quds headquarters announced in a statement the identification and seizure of a large shipment of pistols from terrorists in the southeastern region of Iran.

The public relations department of RGC's Ground Force Quds said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that succeeded in identifying and capturing a shipment of weapons in the southeast of the country.

The statement said 34 handguns with ammunition were seized by the Quds headquarters forces in the Saravan border region.

The IRGC ground force base also saif the terrorist groups intended to use these weapons to destabilize the region, but through the vigilance of the fighters of the Quds base of the IRGC, they failed to carry out terrorist acts of sabotage.

