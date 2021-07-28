IRGC forces capture shipment of weapons in SE

The public relations department of RGC's Ground Force Quds said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that succeeded in identifying and capturing a shipment of weapons in the southeast of the country.

The statement said 34 handguns with ammunition were seized by the Quds headquarters forces in the Saravan border region.

The IRGC ground force base also saif the terrorist groups intended to use these weapons to destabilize the region, but through the vigilance of the fighters of the Quds base of the IRGC, they failed to carry out terrorist acts of sabotage.

