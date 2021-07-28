Iran, EU confer of developments in Afghanistan

The meeting was held on Wed. between the European Union's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson and the Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed multilateral cooperation to advance the peace process in Afghanistan, also the increasing level of violence in the country.

Iran's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard said on Tues. that Iran is eager to strengthen cooperation between Kabul and Tehran in various fields, including border cooperation.

Taherian Fard made the remarks in his meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar.

Appreciating the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the peace process, Atmar explained about an end to the violence and arbitrary killings, torture of civilians, and human rights abuses in Taliban-held areas.

He announced the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the peace process in Afghanistan while preserving the achievements of the last two decades, saying that Iran is eager to further strengthen cooperation between Kabul and Tehran in various fields, including border cooperation and to establish more coordination between the relevant departments of the two countries.

HJ/5267627