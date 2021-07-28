Outgoing Rouhani thanks Leader for support over 8 past yrs

President Rouhani made the comments during a meeting on Wednesday morning with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Leader received the outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet ministers a few days before a new administration is formed in Iran under president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

Rouhani, who spoke before the Leader delivered his speech, presented a report on his administration's record over the past 8 years to the Leader.

Rouhani considered economic growth and reduction in inflation rate in the first few years after he took office in 2013 as among one of the greatest achievements of his government and added, "The enemy sought to cripple the economy and the country with an economic conspiracy in 2018, but it failed," in an apparent reference to US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and starting a Maximum Pressure Campaign against Tehran in May 2018 by the previous US president Donald Trump.

The president pointed to the formation of the High Coordination Council for Economic Affairs at the behest of the Leader as one of his support in 2018 after the US withdrawal of the JCPOA and re-imposing the sanctions to tackle the foreign economic pressures, and noted, amid the sanctions on the oil sales and banking transactions, the country could increase its revenues and meets the domestic needs by boosting the petrochemical, mining and oil and gas industries.

He further noted that by relying on internal resources, the country and his administration could meet the domestic needs for anti-coronavirus vaccines under the pressures from the sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic.

