Iran expresses concern over a new round of Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman on Thursday expressed regret over the casualties in the recent escalation of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, voicing Iran's readiness to help establish peace.

Iran IAEA envoy hails parl. legislation role in nuclear talks

The Iranian ambassador to Vienna-based organizations has hailed a piece of legislation approved last year by the Iranian parliament to lift the sanctions as boosting Tehran's status in any nuclear talks.

Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf tells President Assad Iran-Syria cooperation will boost in next 4 years

In yesterday's meeting with President Bashar Assad of Syria, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the next four years provide a good opportunity for boosting Iran-Syria cooperation.

Iranian film "Botox" to be displayed in Beijing international festival

The Iranian film 'Botox' is scheduled to be screened at "Forward Future" section of the 11th Beijing International Film Festival.

Iran reports 292 news deaths and 34,433 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday

A statement by the Health Ministry said on Thursday that the coronavirus took the lives of 292 Iranians and infected 34,433 more people on Thursday since the day before.

Iranian footballer's goal against Chelsea voted UEFA Goal of Season

Mehdi Taremi’s sensational overhead goal against Chelsea has been voted as Goal of the Season at UEFA.com.

The longest tunnel in West Asia region was opened Thursday by president Rouhani

he "East Alborze" tunnel that is said to be the longest in West Asia was inaugurated on Thursday by outgoing President Hassan Rouhani. The tunnel connects Alborze province with the northern provinces.

Iran celebrated Eid al-Ghadir on Thursday

The Shia celebrates Eid al-Ghadir on Saturday which marks the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as the first Shia Imam.

KI