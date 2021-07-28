  1. Politics
Ghalibaf meets Syrian counterpart

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and held talks with the Speaker of Syrian People's Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh on Wed.

He and the accompanying delegation also visited the Syrian Assembly on the sidelines of the meeting.

Sabbagh and Ghalibaf held a joint Press conference on Tues., where Ghalibaf said: “I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt congratulation for the success of Syrian people for participating in the elections and their special emphasis on safeguarding and stabilizing Syrian land and territory.”

Syrian Parliament Speaker, for his turn, congratulated the visit of Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf to Syria and stated that the amicable ties between the two countries are strengthened, longstanding and deep-rooted and it is hoped that this visit will further stabilize and strengthen good relations between the two countries.

