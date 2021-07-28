Iran parl. speaker meets with president Assad in Damascus

Ghalibaf who arrived in Syria yesterday met with President Assad in Damascus on Wednesday afternoon.

Iran’s ambassador to Damascus Mehdi Sobhani and Syrian Parliament Speaker Hamouda Sabbagh were also present in the meeting between Assad and Ghalibaf.

Ghalibaf arrived in Damascus with expanding economic cooperation between Damascus and Tehran on his agenda.

It is said that discussing ways to tackle the foreign economic sanctions on both economies tops the agenda of Ghalibaf’s visit.

