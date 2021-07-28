Ghalibaf stresses boosting Tehran-Damascus trade relations

To hold meetings with senior Syrian officials, as well as businessmen and economic activists of Iran and Syria, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has traveled to Damascus on Tuesday evening.

Upon his arrival at Damascus Airport, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that an agreement between the two countries of Iran and Syria will help to strengthen and enhancing bilateral trade interests.

Ghalibaf held a formal meeting with 50 Iranian and Syrian businessmen as well as economic, industrial, and agricultural activists of the private sectors.

The meeting was held in the presence of Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade.

According to him, expanding and deepening the economic, agricultural, and trade relations of Iran and Syria is one of his goals on this trip.

"We should achieve strong trade relations between the private sector of Iran and Syria by removing the obstacles in various economic fields", Ghalibaf said.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also said, “I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt congratulation for the success of Syrian people for participating in the elections and their special emphasis on safeguarding and stabilizing Syrian land and territory.”

