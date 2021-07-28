Tajikistan backs Iran's membership in SCO

Tajikistan will support a decision to admit Iran to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) if such a decision is adopted by consensus, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said at a press conference in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

According to him, the process of countries' membership in this organization is time-consuming.

ON May 30, the Tajik ambassador to Tehran said that Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is one of the organization's main programs, adding that the organization's decisions need the approval of all members.

He, meanwhile said that all the decisions in the SCO must be made with the consent of all countries.

The Tajik diplomat added that "Iran's membership is one of the main programs of the Shanghai Organization, and if other countries are ready to accept Iran, Tajikistan will."

