IRGC chief receives 1st dose of Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine

On Saturday, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, together with a group of IRGC commanders, visited the IRGC vaccination center in Tehran's Takhti Stadium and received the first dose of a locally manufactures vaccine.

Iranian MP:

Violence not fit with Afghanistan reality, regional situation

Stating that there is no military solution to Afghan crisis, member of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that no group can take over the country through violence and military aggression.

Turning to the political developments in Afghanistan, he said that the current problem facing Afghanistan is rooted in the measures taken by the United States in this country.

MP talks of US’ new conditions for reviving JCPOA

An Iranian lawmaker says the Western countries continue to put forward “excessive demands” from Iran for reviving the nuclear deal.

“America has set a new condition. If we accept that there will be an agreement and if we don’t, no agreement will be reached; [The condition relates to] new commitments in the region. In other words, Americans are seeking a ‘JCPOA+’ for themselves and a ‘minimum JCPOA’ for us,” Mojtaba Zonnour a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee told Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Hatami:

Enemies trying to destroy Iran's values, culture

Iranian Minister of Defense (MoD) said that enemies of the country are trying to destroy sublime values and culture of the Islamic Revolution using thousands of satellite networks, etc. without any restrictions.

Iran’s export to Iraq hits $2.8bn in 4 months

A member of Presiding Board of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce put Iran’s value of products exported to neighboring Iraq in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year at $2.8 billion.

Iranian director jury member of Chinese OUTDOCS 2021

Iranian director Yaser Talibei is elected as a jury member at the International Outdoor Documentary Film Festival of China OUTDOCS in 2021.

Talebi is the director of the documentary "Beloved", which won the best documentary award for culture and lifestyle at the 2020 China International OUTDOCS Festival in 2020.

“Beloved” is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

Above 1m doses of Fakhra vaccine to be produced in 3rd phase

Iranian defense minister announced Sat. that more than one million doses of the "Fakhra" vaccine will be produced in its 3rd clinical trial phase.

"Fakhra" vaccine is a Covid-19 vaccine produced by the armed forces.

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 2,825 convicts

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday approved a proposal to pardon or commute sentences of 2,825 prisoners on the religious occasions of Eid Al-Adha and Eid Al-Ghadir.

Iran reports 286 deaths, 19,846 new cases of Covid-19 on Sat.

The Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said Sat. that the coronavirus pandemic took the lives of 286 Iranians and infected 19,846 more people in the past 24 hours since Friday.

6,402 foreign movies to compete at Tehran Intl. film fest.

According to the Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS), by July 22, 6,402 foreign movies are to compete at the 38th edition of the Tehran International Short Film Fest.

The short film festival is one of the oldest short film festivals not only in Iran but also in the region. The festival has been the host of international well-known festival directors and cineastes from around the world.

Tehran Short Film Festival is a member of the International Short Film Conference (ISFC).

IRICA:

Iran receives 3rd shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from Japan

The Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that the 3rd shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine was dispatched fom Japan to Iran via Qatari Airways.

