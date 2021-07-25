MP says parl. legislation puts no obstacles in way of talks

In an interview with Mehr, the chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, Abbass Golroo discussed the parliament's piece of legislation dubbed "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People", which was approved in early December last year amid the continued indifference of the JCPOA participants to the illegal US sanctions against Tehran.

Golroo said, "After the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, we all witnessed that the Americans did not abide by their obligations under the deal, and the European parties did the same."

"While they [the E3] apparently remained in the accord, they did not abide by their obligations," he underscored.

The lawmaker said while the parliament had not approved its bill to lift the sanctions, one could see that the United States and the Europeans were not abiding by their obligations under the JCPOA at all.

He further noted, "In the aftermath of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, Iran had held a lot of negotiations with European countries, and if they were going to implement the JCPOA or do something, this should have happened before."

Golroo pointed out, "Had it not been for the parliament legislation, there would not have been six rounds of Vienna talks on the JCPOA revival with the Iranian delegation."

Meanwhile, he noted that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has thrown his support behind the Parliament's legislation, adding that the Leader described the bill as "a good law that must be implemented."

The senior lawmaker further described the legislation as "fully rational" which takes into account the national interests and the overall interests of the Establishment.

"When we give the other side the opportunity to fulfill its obligations and say that if they fulfill their obligations, we are ready to fulfill our share of obligations, it means that the Islamic Republic of Iran, while not failing to fulfill its rights, is a very flexible country," Golroo stressed.

In the end, the chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee stressed, "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" has not put any obstacles in the way of negotiations.

KI/5259645