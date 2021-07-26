'US sought to impose JCPOA+ to Iran during Vienna talks'

"In the Vienna talks, the United States envisioned 'minimum JCPOA' for its commitment but a 'JCPOA plus' and 'regional JCPOA' and 'missile JCPOA' for Iran's commitments," Mojtaba Zonnour said, addressing an open session of the Parliament.

He added that the US is unwilling to accept the contents of the JCPOA and to lift the arms embargo against Iran based on the UN 2231 Resolution.

Zonnour also criticized that according to his information, the US is not to return fully to the JCPOA and will neither remove 517 of anti-Iranian sanctions.

The parliament says, late last year, it paved the way for nuclear talks in Vienna, underlining that its "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" has not put any obstacles in the way of negotiations.

