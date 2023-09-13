Iran to continue its measures until full lifting of sanctions

"The three European countries cannot expect us to fully implement the JCPOA, but they do not fulfill their commitments," Eslami said.

Saying that all Iran's actions are in line with the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation's Interests, Eslami added, "As long as the other parties do not fulfill their obligations and the sanctions are not completely lifted, it is natural that we will continue the same process."

Reacting to the European stances at the meeting of IAEA's Board of Governors in Vienna on Monday, he said it doesn't seem that they adopt resolutions or moves that make Iran show strong and decisive legal reactions.

Iran took some steps away from the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA after the illegal unilateral US withdrawal from the deal and the continued E3 participants' indifference to the illegal US sanction on Iran. Tehran has vowed that it will reverse course and will fully abide by the deal when the Western parties remove all the sanctions against it in accordance with the text of the JCPOA.

Iran and the other parties to the nuclear deal were very close to concluding an agreement in September 2022 to revive the deal after the removal of sanctions on Tehran. However, as the Iranian foreign minister said recently in an interview, the United States and the three European parties to the JCPOA pulled back from the agreed draft agreement after pinning hope on last year's riots in Iran which they thought they could topple the Iranian government.

