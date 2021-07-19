Speaking in his weekly press conference, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran not to tolerate unrest in Afghanistan

In response to a question about the new wave of Afghan immigrants entering Iran, Khatibzadeh said, "We carefully control and monitor the situation at the borders. Afghanistan's security is our security and the unrest in Afghanistan will not be tolerable for Iran."

"Based on the conditions of the day, we are examining the issue and taking action," he added.

"We are actively in touch with Afghan groups. We are ready to continue this work [holding meeting] again. We welcome and support any initiative in this direction," said the Iranian diplomat. "Only a comprehensive and mutually beneficial dialogue can help achieve peace in Afghanistan."

7th round of Vienna talks to be held under new administration

Answering a question about Araghchi's remarks that the next round of the JCPOA talks in Vienna, he said, "Negotiations proceeded seriously in six rounds in Vienna. The talks were delayed due to the non-implementation of it by the United States, but it is natural based on democracy we should wait for the new administration to take office and move forward."

"This issue will continue in the normal way. It is important that the interests of the people and the decisions of the Establishment be implemented. The moment when the United States returns to its obligations under Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA and we verify them, Iran will resume its commitments," he added. "We have to wait for the new administration to take office."

US comments on prisoner swap astonishing

The foreign ministry spokesman also answered a question about the issue of the prisoner exchange between Iran and the United States, saying, "The comment we heard from the United States is astonishing. In addition to the JCPOA talks in Vienna, we had parallel but separate talks with the United States indirectly and with the UK on this humanitarian issue. Releasing Iranians who are unjustly and cruelly imprisoned in the United States, some European countries and other countries under false pretenses is Iran's priority. What the United States is doing is tying a human issue to political issues."

"All sides went to make preparations, and the part related to US commitments was not done until yesterday. When Iran told the other parties that the seventh round would be held under the new administration, the United States tried to tie this humanitarian issue to the JCPOA talks, and this approach is wrong and makes all paths difficult," Khatibzadeh noted.

"If the United States fulfills its obligations today, the release of 10 prisoners can be done with the United States and Britain," he added.

Contacts between Iran, Egypt never been disconnected

Regarding the holding of a meeting between Iran and Egypt, the spokesperson said, "There have always been some contacts between Iran and Egypt and it has never been disconnected."

"We believe that the normalization of relations between the great Islamic countries is in the interest of the Islamic world and the region, and we have always welcomed this normalization of relations and its expansion," he added.

Iran condemns Zionist attack on worshipers in Quds

Khatibzadeh also pointed to yesterday's Zionist attack on worshipers in Quds, saying, "This violation is strongly condemned on the eve of Eid al-Adha, and Iran expresses its disgust with it. Iran will continue its efforts to prevent these encroachments."

