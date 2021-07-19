Russia reacts postponing talks to revive JCPOA by early Sept.

In a tweet on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov in a reaction to Al-Arabiya News Network wrote, “(This news) is interesting, but not necessarily reliable information. Of course, the new Iranian administration needs time to prepare itself for the resumption of Vienna talks. How much? Nobody knows. We have to wait for the official announcement from Tehran.”

"The sooner it happens, the better it will be,” Ulyanov added.

Al-Arabiya News Network had previously claimed in a news that talks to revive JCPOA has been postponed until early September.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs and head of Iranian delegation to Vienna talks Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in a tweet on July 17 wrote, “We are in a transitional period and a democratic transfer of power is taking place in Tehran."

It is clear that Vienna talks must wait for a new government in Iran. This is a requirement of any democracy, he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized that, given that the United States has been a party that violated Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, it must first return to the deal with lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.

Tehran, of course, has emphasized that it is not in a hurry for US return to JCPOA.

