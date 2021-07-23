JCPOA parties must return to Vienna talk ASAP: EU spox

A spokesperson of European Union for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs reiterated that passage of time is not in the interest of Vienna nuclear talks and called for resumption of Vienna talks in the shortest time possible, Deutsche Welle reported.

The spokesman, on condition of anonymity, added, "Giving the opportunity to diplomacy is important but passage of time is not in anyone's interest.”

The spokesperson argued that unnecessary delays should be avoided and that talks should be resumed as soon as possible and with the necessary flexibility.

"We approve the negotiations on the future of JCPOA and the developments in Afghanistan, but we cannot share more details.”

No date has been set for the resumption of Vienna talks and EU's top foreign policy coordinator, as coordinator of the talks, remains in close contact with all parties, including Iran and the United States, to ensure that the talks will resume as soon as possible, the spokesperson added.

The seventh round of Vienna talks is expected to begin in late August, after the new government takes office in Iran. Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks ended on June 20 and this will mean a two-month hiatus.

MA/5263955