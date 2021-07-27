Parliament sanctions legislation helps nuclear industry a lot

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comments during a meeting with the lawmakers at the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee at the Iranian parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

The parliament's piece of legislation dubbed "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" was approved in early last December amid the continued indifference of the JCPOA participants to the illegal US sanctions against Tehran.

After today's meeting at the parliament, Mahmoud Abbasszadeh Meshkini, the spokesman of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said, "In the meeting, a report on the progress of the implementation of the law "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" was presented by Behrouz Kamalvandi..."

The lawmaker also said that it was decided in the meeting of the parliament that the Parliament's nuclear committee and the technical committee to follow up on the progress on the implementation of the parliament's legislation and report the results of their research to the lawmakers.

Abbasszadeh also quoted Kamalvandy as saying in today's meeting, "the parliament's piece of legislation gives Iran nuclear agency a valuable opportunity to review, rebuild and update its technical-production capacities."

