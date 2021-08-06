Iran, Qatar ties bring peace to region: Rezaei

In the meeting with the Qatari Industry and Trade Minister on Thursday, Rezaei said the relationship between Tehran and Doha was the introduction of peace in the region.

Stating that the relationship between Muslim nations is important and facilitating, Rezaei said that Iran has proved in the last 40 years that it welcomed cooperation with regional countries.

Rezaei noted that Iran and Qatar have worked together for regional stability and added Iran broke the blockade imposed on Qatar by some Arab nations.

He called on Qatar to invest in Iran’s ports, especially in Boushehr and Khuzestan provinces in north Iran, underlining that Iran could provide Qatar with access to northern markets and the Caucasus.

Rezaei also asked Qatar’s Industry and Trade Minister Ali ben Ahmad Zayed to travel to Iran on another occasion to explore investment opportunities.

Ben Ahmad Zayed who was in Tehran to take part in the inauguration on Thursday of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, expressed hope that Qatar would soon host Iran’s delegation in join trade commission and Tehran-Doha ties would expand, especially in power transfer and investment areas.

HJ/IRN84428201