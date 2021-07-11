Zarif holds phone talk with Borrell over Slovenian PM remarks

During the phone talk, Foreign Minister Zarif called for a clarification of European Union’s position regarding the recent remarks of Slovenian prime minister.

Following the presence, exaggerations and baseless remarks of Prime Minister of Slovenia yesterday in the virtual meeting of the terrorist group (MKO) and considering that Slovenia is currently holding the rotating presidency of the European Union, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call on Sunday evening with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, while condemning the unacceptable action of the Prime Minister of Slovenia, called for clarification of the EU position on this issue.

While expressing his regret over remarks put forwards by Slovenian prime minister, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell stressed that the remarks of Slovenian Prime Minister and what was said at the meeting were in no way the position of the European Union towards relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He went on to say that the positions of European Union at the level of leaders are expressed only by the President of the Council and at the level of Ministers only by the High Representative of the European Union, so that the remarks of Prime Minister of Slovenia are not in any way in the capacity of the European Union.

It should be noted that Slovenian Ambassador to Tehran was summoned to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday following the attendance of the Slovenian Prime Minister in the virtual meeting of the MKO terrorist group.

MNA/5255765