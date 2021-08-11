Over 1 ton of illicit drugs busted in SE Iran

Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that Khash and Iranshahr police forces with the technical support of the province's anti-narcotics police as well as the intelligence forces in the southeastern province could identify a large and armed team of drug traffickers who were trying to transfer a large shipment of narcotics to the country.

He added that when the drug traffickers noticed they had been spotted and were under surveillance of the security forces, they were engaged in an armed clash with the security forces on the road between Iranshahr and Khash.

According to the police chief, during a clash between police forces and smugglers, 1.005 tons of opium have been seized.

He added that one of the smugglers has been arrested and the rest of them fled to the area's highlands, leaving behind their vehicles.

Two vehicles were also seized in this regard, Taheri noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

