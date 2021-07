The statement released on Saturday afternoon by the public relations department of IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base said that four IRGC ground forces were martyred in the clashes earlier today with armed gangs in the southeastern region of the country in Gonik district.

The statement said about the four security forces martyred that they include one IRGC soldier and three Basijis.

No further details have been released on the clashes.

This item will be updated...

