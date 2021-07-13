  1. Politics
Iran expresses sympathy over hospital fire in Iraq Nasiriyah

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman extended his sympathy to the people and government of Iraq over the hospital fire in Nasiriyah.

Following the tragic incident that took place in Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of Iraqi citizens, Saeed Khatibzadeh in a message offered his condolences to the Iraqi government and nation and the families of the victims of the hospital fire.

He also wished speedy recovery for the people who were injured in this incident.

The spokesman also announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide any medical assistance to Iraq in this regard.

The death toll from the fire at a Covid-19 hospital ward in Iraq's Nasiriyah has increased to 54, the health department of the southern province of Dhi Qar has said.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by an oxygen tank explosion. The firemen have localized the conflagration, however, some coronavirus patients remain trapped in the hospital building.

