Iran records 166 new deaths, 22,750 new cases of Covid-19

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 166 Iranians in the past 24 hours since Monday, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 86,207 people.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has also risen as compared to yesterday from 20,829 to 22,750, bringing the total detected cases to 3,417,029.

The statement also said that as many as 7,271,368 doses have been used in Iran so far, with 5102301 people injected with the first shot and 2,169,067 have received both shots.

Also, 3,056,160 Iranians have recovered from the disease.

