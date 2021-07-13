Two more fires reported in Iraq after hospital incident

Only a few hours after the tragic fire at Coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province on Monday evening, which killed 88 people and injured 100 more, two more fires broke out today in the Wasit and Diwaniyah provinces of Iraq.

Fire in Wasit University

An informed Iraqi security source reported today (Tuesday, July 13th) a fire broke out in a part of Wasit University.

The local source told Mawazin news website that "This morning, a fire broke out in one part of the university building, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, and firefighters managed to bring the fire under their control completely soon and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the university building."

The president of Wasit University explained after the fire was revealed to the media that a fire had broken out on the campus of the university this morning.

An official at the university's PR office also said that a fire broke out in the university's central courtyard, which was extinguished with the help of firefighters and university staff, causing no financial or human damages.

Fire in Diwanieh

Moments after the news on the fire at Wait University was revealed to the media, some telegram channels and social media users posted several pictures of a fire in Diwaniyah province, specifically to the gardens in Afak city.

However, no further details are available about the fire to gardens in Afak city.

