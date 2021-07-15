President-elect Raeisi condoles with Iraq over hospital fire

Following the tragic incident that took place in Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of Iraqi citizens, Raeisi in a message on Wednesday night offered his condolences to the Iraqi government and people and the families of the victims of the hospital fire.

"I offer my condolences to the nation and the government of Iraq and the families of the victims of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah," Raeisi said.

He also wished speedy recovery for the people who injured in this incident.

More than 120 people died and dozens more were wounded when a massive fire engulfed the coronavirus isolation ward of Imam Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Monday evening.

