Number of Iraqi hospital fire victims rise to 124

The Iraqi Civil Defense Center announced that the death toll from the fire at coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province has risen to 124, Al-Maloumah reported.

It is possible that several people still remain under the building of hospital destroyed by the fire.

Following the incident that took place on Monday evening, the Health Director of Dhi Qar Province, Head of the hospital and also manager of Fire Department of the province were detained. The governor of Dhi Qar province declared public mourning yesterday.

A massive fire engulfed the coronavirus isolation ward of Imam Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Monday evening.

