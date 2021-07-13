Gen. Bagheri condoles death of people in Iraq's hospital

In a message on Tuesday, Major General Bagheri expressed his deep condolences to Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad Saadoun Khattab and Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, First Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah.

The message of condolences of Gen. Bagheri is read as follows,

The tragic incident of fire at Coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province and death and injury of dozens of Muslims in friend and brother country of Iraq caused great sorrow and grief.

While expressing my sympathy with Iraqi nation and government, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, families and survivors of this tragic incident and ask the God Almighty for speedy healing of the wounded.

At least 60 people died and dozens more were wounded when a massive fire engulfed the coronavirus isolation ward of Imam Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Monday evening. According to the latest reports, the death toll could rise to 90 people as many injured patients are in critical conditions.

MA/5257397