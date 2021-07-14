Ghalibaf condoles death of Iraqi people in hospital incident

In a message of condolence to his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Halbousi, Ghalibaf offered his condolence on the death of a number of Iraqi people at Coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province.

The message of condolences is read as follows,

With deep grief and sorrow, I was informed of death and injury of a number of Iraqi citizens in the tragic fire incident at Coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province.

I deem it necessary to express my deep condolences to Iraqi nation and government on the tragic incident especially the bereaved families.

At least 60 people died and dozens more were wounded when a massive fire engulfed the coronavirus isolation ward of Imam Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Monday evening. According to the latest reports, the death toll could rise to 90 people as many injured patients are in critical conditions.

