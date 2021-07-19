At least 22 killed, 47 injured in Baghdad explosion on Monday

Reuters quoted the state news agency as reporting that the explosion was a result of an explosive device.

The Al-Najba movement telegram channel reported that the explosion took place in the Al-Wahilat market in Sadr City.

In addition to the number of people injured, Baghdad Today News website reported that seven people were killed in the blast.

This is while Anadolu Agency has reported that as many as 22 were killed while 47 others were injured in the explosion on Monday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack yet.

KI