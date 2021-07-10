Strengthening relations with neighbors priority for Iran

Iran Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini made the remarks in a cordial meeting with the senior Pakistani journalists in Islamabad during which he outlined the principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy.

The ambassador said that Iran's foreign policy does not change with the change in the administrations, adding that Tehran does not accept any domination nor it seeks domination based on the Consitiontion's Neither East nor West Principle.

Ali Hosseini said that Tehran is ready to complete the joint gas pipeline with its neighboring country in the east (Pakistan) known as the IP Gas, stressing that Iran has fulfilled all its promises with regard to the massive project.

He added that it is "Our Pakistani friends who have not been able to fulfill their commitment so far due to some problems."

The diplomat further expressed hope that "this project will be completed as soon as possible so that the government and people of Pakistan can enjoy the benefits of this great energy project."

He further criticized the European countries for not abiding by their commitments under the nuclear deal or the JCPOA with regard to Iran's benefitting of peaceful nuclear energy, saying that Iran turned towards the East after witnessing the Western states' disloyalty.

"Currently, 70% of Iran's trade-economic relations are with the East, and 30% or less are with the West," Ali Hosseini noted.

Regarding Iran's hosting of the recent Intra-Afghan talks in Tehran recently, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan said "This meeting was held in a positive atmosphere and the point that all parties stressed was the need to avoid escalation, bloodshed, and the need to advance the peace plan."

He described the Tehran meeting as a successful step towards establishing peace in Afghanistan and added, "Peace is the only way to meet the interests and needs of all internal groups in Afghanistan."

