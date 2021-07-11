US strategy is to drag insecurity from Afghanistan to Iran

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Sunday, Sho’ayb Bahman stated that the US strategy is that Afghanistan can be a geographical location for dragging insecurity, threats and terrorism to neighboring countries, such as Iran, Russia and China.

In clarifying the importance of security in Afghanistan for the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, “On the issue of Afghan crisis, Islamic Republic of Iran is the country that has suffered the most from insecurity in Afghanistan over the past years and Iran has played a very important role in the past and future developments of this country.”

Iran's role is also quite clear for restoration of peace and security in Afghanistan, he said, adding, “In other words, the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the first place is to support the central government in Afghanistan.”

In the second place, creating a calm and tranquil environment for intra-Afghan dialogue is the main policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran which is followed up in this country, he stressed.

Therefore, Iran has a very important role in the restoration of security in Afghanistan and its role is to meditate for peace, stability and tranquility in Afghanistan as well, he added.

