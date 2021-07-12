Insecurity in Afghanistan result of foreigners' presence

"The US-led colonial powers, with their illegitimate presence in the region, have created a terrible situation for the Afghan people," he said visiting the southeastern borders of the country.

"According to the reports we received, there is no concern about the security of the Iranian borders," he said.

"The result of the US illegal presence in Afghanistan has been nothing but destruction and insecurity," he reiterated.

"Today, the people of Afghanistan need to receive the humanitarian aid from other countries of the world, but the best help to them is to allow the formation of a popular government based on the will of the people and not to allow foreigners to interfere in the internal affairs of this country."

The Iranian official noted that the United States and its allies, by their illegitimate presence in the region for more than 40 years, have taken peace and comfort from the nations of the region.

HJ/IRN84400920