Pakistan welcome Iran's collaboration with Afghan parties

The Pakistani Spokesman for Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary said: "We welcome Iran's engagement with Afghan parties so that a political solution can be reached through dialogue."

In response to media questions about the trip of Taliban and Afghan government delegations to Tehran, he said: "Pakistan considers Tehran's role in the Afghan peace process important."

"Same as Pakistan, Iran is Afghanistan's neighbor and hosts millions of Afghan refugees," he noted.

He expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize this opportunity to reach a comprehensive and collective political solution.

