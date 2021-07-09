  1. Politics
Pakistani Foreign Minister:

Iran playing an important role in Afghanistan peace process

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Iran plays an important role in Afghanistan and the establishment of peace in this country, and this cannot be ignored, the Pakistani Foreign Minister said.

Power-sharing agreement is the only way to prevent a civil war in Afghanistan, said the Foreign Minister of Pakistan while speaking in Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan calls for the dignified return of Afghan refugees to their country as part of the peace process, Shah Mahmood Qureshi noted.

Iran plays an important role in Afghanistan and the establishment of peace in this country, and this cannot be ignored, the Pakistani diplomat asserted.

Pakistan's relations with Iran have also been further strengthened he said, adding, "We are creating border markets with Iran."

