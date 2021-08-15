Afghanistan crisis must be resolved through dialogue

Pakistan has never interfered in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, it does not intend to do so, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistani Foreign Minister said, adding, " We have no interest in Afghanistan."

According to him, there is no military solution to the Afghan problem, he said, adding that the issue of Afghanistan must be resolved through dialogue, and Pakistan's stance in this regard is recognized by the world.

"The people of Afghanistan seek peace and stability, and Pakistan is part of the Afghan peace process", he added.

Islamabad has always tried to play a positive role in this regard, he added.

He also added that he will contact Afghanistan's neighbors after the Muharram ceremonies.

