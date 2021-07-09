  1. Politics
Jul 9, 2021, 4:22 PM

Iran Army monitoring security of eastern borders

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Iran's Army is monitoring the slightest movement in the eastern borders of the country around the clock, the Deputy Chief of operations of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran said during a visit to Iran's eastern borders.

"We closely monitor any movement in the vicinity of Iran's eastern borders and we will prevent any unauthorized entry through these borders",  Second Brigadier General Farhad Arianfar said, emphasizing the full readiness of the army forces in the eastern and southeastern borders of the country.

"Thanks to the efforts of Army Ground Forces in the eastern borders, border guards in the areas of Sistan and Baluchestan Province and the support of the IRGC forces, we closely monitor the slightest movement near Iran's borders", he stressed.

The southeastern and eastern borders of the country are under the control of the army around the clock, enjoying complete security, he stressed.

Over the last week, the Taliban have overrun areas bordering five countries – Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan – amid the United States’ withdrawal of its forces from the country to end its 20-year military intervention.

According to Russia, the Taliban currently control more than two-thirds of the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. Moscow has urged all sides of the conflict to show restraint.

