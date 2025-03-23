Muslim world should take drastic effort to stop Israeli crime

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday evening, urging Muslim countries across the world to take “drastic and collective” efforts to confront Israeli aggression against Palestinian people in Gaza Strip, Press TV reported.

Araghchi pointed to the Israeli regime’s resumption of its genocidal war on Gaza since Tuesday in outright breach of Tel Aviv’s ceasefire agreement with the coastal sliver’s Hamas resistance movement.

The fresh genocidal campaign has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in addition to the roughly 48,000 people that the brutal military onslaught had already killed.

Amid the deadly atrocities, the Israeli regime’s minister for military affairs, Israel Katz threatened to annex parts of Gaza unless Hamas released the Zionist captives, who remained in the Palestinian territory.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi denounced the underway military aggression by the United States and the United Kingdom against Yemen, highlighting the resulting casualties among innocent women and children, as well as the destruction of the country's infrastructures.

He underscored the shared responsibility of the global Muslim community to support their fellow Muslims in the violence-wracked and impoverished Arab Peninsula country.

The United States has escalated its fatal attacks against Yemen, with President Donald Trump pledging to "annihilate" Yemen's Ansarallah popular resistance movement as a means of trying to stop the pro-Palestinian operations that Sana’a has been performing in support of the Gazans.

For his part, Prince Farhan reiterated Riyadh's firm stance in condemning the Israeli regime’s deadly aggression.

He stressed the necessity for coordination and close cooperation among regional countries to prevent escalation of the crisis.​

