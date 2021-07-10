No insecurity along Iran's border with Afghanistan

"Thanks to the efforts of our zealous border guards, the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran are secure and peaceful, and there is no insecurity along our country's borders with Afghanistan," Saeed Khatibzadeh said in response to a question about the situation of Iran's borders and border crossings with Afghanistan following the recent developments along the borders.

"Considering the clashes that erupted at Islam-Qala and Abu Nasr Farahi customs facilities inside the Afghan territory, a number of Afghan staff members entered into the Iranian soil," the spokesman said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will take the necessary measures according to the rules and regulations and based on its border agreements with Afghanistan and within the framework of good neighbourliness principle," he added.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the northeastern region of the country said during his visit to the Dowqarun region this morning that there are no problems in the security of Iran's borders and now all eastern and common borders between Iran and Afghanistan are completely secure.

Over the last week, the Taliban have overrun areas bordering five countries – Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan – amid the United States’ withdrawal of its forces from the country to end its 20-year military intervention.

According to the latest reports, the Taliban currently control more than two-thirds of the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

