US to build a base in Qatar to support Afghan military forces

The US’s Pentagon has announced that it will establish a Command Center in Qatar under a new agreement to support security forces, particularly Afghan Air Force.

US Department of Defense Spokesman John F. Kirby said the Center will be set up in Qatar to provide financial support to the country's security and defense forces, especially the Afghan Air Force.

The spokesman reiterated that a new unit called “US-Afghanistan Progressive Forces” has been set up to provide a diplomatic presence of this country in Afghanistan and support the security forces.

These forces will be deployed in Kabul and will be commanded by Peter Wasley, Commander of the US Navy.

Providing security for US diplomats, assisting in securing Kabul airport, continuing to advise and assist the Afghan security and defense forces if necessary, and conducting counter-terrorism operations will be the responsibilities of this Command, he added.

On the other hand, the US Department of Defense says that the responsibility of commanding US forces in Afghanistan will be transferred from Scott Miller to Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of the US Central Command called "CENTCOM".

MA/FNA14000412000383