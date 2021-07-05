US Ain al-Assad base reportedly targeted with rockets again

Al-Jazeera Arabic cited local Iraqi sources on Monday that Ain al-Assad base in the west of Iraq was targeted with rockets.

No further details have been published on the attack yet.

The Ain al-Assad is hosting US troops, who are required to withdraw from the country according to a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament after the assassination top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani along with Iraqi PMU leaders Abu Mahdi Muhandis near Baghdad airport in the early days of 2020.

Since 2020, US troops have come under attack regularly by local Iraqi people and armed groups as they refuse to leave the country according to the people's demands.

KI/YJC telegram channel