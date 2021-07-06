Iraqi security delegation visits Ain al-Assad base

The purpose of the Iraqi High-Security delegation's visit to Al-Anbar province was to visit military units, the Ain al-Assad airbase, and the border strip, and to learn about the implementation of security plans by operational units.

Local Iraqi sources reported on Monday that Ain al-Assad base in Anbar Province in the west of Iraq was targeted with rockets.

The Ain al-Assad is hosting US troops, who are required to withdraw from the country according to a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament after the assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani along with Iraqi PMU leaders Abu Mahdi Muhandis near Baghdad airport in the early days of 2020.

Since 2020, US troops have come under attack regularly by local Iraqi people and armed groups as they refuse to leave the country according to the people's demands.

HJ/FNA14000415000554