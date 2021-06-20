US Ain al-Assad airbase targeted by missile

Some media sources reported a rocket attack on the Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq's Anbar province.

Some sources also announced on Sunday that a missile hit a place near the airbase, adding that following the attack, American planes flew over the base.

Two rockets are said to have been fired at Ain al-Assad from the al-Baghdadi area of Anbar province.

This attack comes as a security source in Al-Anbar province announced yesterday the arrival of American convoys carrying military equipment at the Ain al-Asad base in western Al-Anbar province, saying that these convoys were moving from Basra province to Al-Anbar.

According to the source, the convoys were moved with the support of US security companies and drones, and US forces are strengthening their presence at the Ain al-Asad base for unknown reasons.

