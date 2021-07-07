Khalid bin Salman discusses Iran with Pentagon

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman is meeting with top Biden administration officials including Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, as well as with US State and Defense Department officials in Washington.

Pentagon issued a statement about Khalid bin Salman's meeting with US undersecretary of defense Colin Kahl.

In a tweet, Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense repeated his baseless claims about Iran, saying: "Enjoyed seeing Saudi Vice MinDef during his meeting w/@DOD_Policy. Emphasized US commitment to our defense partnership, expressed concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activity, the importance of ending the war in Yemen, & appreciation for Saudi support of US Spec. Envoy Lenderking."

Colin Kahl, the US undersecretary of defense for policy for his part tweeted: "Great meeting w/Saudi Vice MinDef HRH Prince Salman today to discuss regional security & stability, countering Iran, the urgency of ending the war in Yemen & US support for Saudi’s defense of its borders from Houthi attacks."

In a tweet about his meetings, Khalid wrote: "We discussed the longstanding and historic partnership between our two countries, our military and defense cooperation, and our mutual efforts to preserve regional stability."

In an earlier tweet, he wrote: "During my visit to the United States I held extensive talks at the Pentagon with @SecDef, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and @DOD_Policy."

The high-level Saudi visit – which had not been announced in advance – comes after rights groups and US legislators had urged US President Joe Biden to sanction MBS for his role in the killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, and rethink the US-Saudi relationship.

