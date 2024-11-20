Iran stresses deeper, broader ties with Qatar: Pezeshkian

Speaking in a meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian pointed to the agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) inked between the two countries during his recent visit to Qatar, emphasizing that Iran wants a broader and deeper relations with the friendly and neighboring Qatar.

Iran sticks to its words and will be committed to the agreements," the Iranian president said, expressing hope that the mutual agreements signed between Tehran and Doha will be fully implemented.

Pezeshkian also called for unity among the Islamic world, which he said must show to the world that they can coexist peacefully based on mutual respect.

The Iranian president extended an invitation to the Emir of Qatar to visit Iran.

The Qatari prime minister, for his part, expressed his country’s eagerness to expand relations with Iran, noting that necessary planning has been made for the visit of Emir of Qatar to Iran early next year.

Al Thani said the Qatari government is committed to bilateral agreements with Iran.

The government of Qatar attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields, he underlined.

