Yemen announces readiness to resume peace talks in Qatar

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – A member of Supreme Political Council of Yemen’s National Salvation Government said that if Saudi coalition responds positively to Oman mediation, there will be no obstacle for the resumption of peace talks in Qatar.

The Yemeni Ansarullah Movement has announced that it has agreed to hold a new round of talks in Qatar if Saudi coalition receives a positive response to the letter submitted by the Omani delegation.

"If the aggressor countries responded positively to the message of Sultan of [Oman], I believe that there is no obstacle in our view to [holding] a meeting and completing the dialogue in Qatar," Mohammed al-Houthi tweeted.

Earlier, in a tweet, al-Houthi wrote, “We appreciate Oman's peace efforts. The success of these efforts depends on the agreement of the aggressor countries (Saudi coalition) and their seriousness in reaching a viable agreement and compensating the nation for its losses."

According to media sources, the Omani delegation during its visit to Sana’a and meeting with leaders of Ansarullah movement discussed four issues: establishment of a ceasefire, entry into peace talks with the Yemeni side, arrival of ships carrying oil products to Al-Hudaydah port as well as reopening of Sana’a Airport.

