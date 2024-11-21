Iran defense minister pays tribute to Simon Bolivar

Iran's Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics paid his respects on Wednesday to Simon Bolivar, the national hero of Venezuela and the leader of the liberation revolutions of Latin America in the fight against imperialism.

Heading a delegation, Iranian minister has travelled to Venezuela from Syria, where he met with high-ranking Syrian official, including President Bashar Assad.

More than 50 Iranian and Venezuelan economic activists will attend the 10th meeting of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, including nine working committees on finance, banking, oil, energy, science and technology, industry, mining, and agriculture.

Upon arrival in Caracas on Wednesday, Nasirzadeh told reporters that during the two days, several meetings will be held with the Venezuelan Ministers of Industry and Mines, Oil, Economy, and Defense. "Our goal is to discover and present solutions for enhancing and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, something that has always been emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the President."

MNA