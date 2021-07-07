  1. Politics
Jul 7, 2021, 7:30 PM

Yemeni forces kill 80 Saudi-backed mercenaries in Al Bayda

Yemeni forces kill 80 Saudi-backed mercenaries in Al Bayda

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The Yemeni army and Popular Committees forces killed or wounded 80 people in two separate military operations in response to attacks by Saudi coalition mercenaries and al-Qaeda terrorists in Yemen's al-Bayda province.

A Yemeni military official said Yemeni forces had responded strongly to the recent Saudi coalition attacks in central Yemen.

A Yemeni military source said that the Yemeni army and Popular Committees affiliated with Ansarullah Houthi movement in cooperation with tribal forces carried out two military operations in the Al-Zahir and Al-Suma areas of Al-Bayda province.

He added that more than 80 Saudi coalition mercenaries, including several al-Qaeda leaders, were killed or wounded in the two operations.

The source stressed that a number of positions occupied by Saudi mercenaries in Al-Suma and al-Zahir were also recaptured during the two operations.

On Monday, spokesperson for Yemen's National Salvation Government Zaifullah al-Shami said that the United States was behind an operation being carried out by the Saudi coalition in the city of Al-Zahir in al-Bayda province codenamed "Al-Najma al-Thaqib".

KI/FNA14000416000737

News Code 175847
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175847/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News