Saudi Arabia, Oman issue statement on regional, mutual coop.

Saudi Arabia and Oman called on Monday for continued cooperation between OPEC and other allied producers to stabilize and balance the oil market.

In the joint statement, the Saudi and Omani sides stressed the need to open a direct land route between Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The statement also stressed the need to establish a border crossing between the two sides.

While Saudi Arabia continues to bomb residential areas in Yemen, the Saudi and Omani sides also stated that the Yemeni crisis must be resolved through a political solution.

The joint statement between Saudi Arabia and Oman also states that the two sides are cooperating on the issue of Iran's nuclear and missile cases.

This is not the first time that Saudi Arabia has intervened in the nuclear case of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Saudis have already made baseless claims in this regard.

Oman’s leader, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official overseas trip since assuming power in 2020.

