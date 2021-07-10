Iran backs efforts to establish peace, stability: Omani FM

Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, the Foreign Minister of Oman made the comments in a recent interview with the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper Arabic-Language edition.

Last week, the German DW reported, quoting some sources in the Persian Gulf Arab states, that the Sultan of Oman would travel to Saudi Arabia to discuss various issues, including the Yemeni case and the outcome of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna.

In an interview with Al-Sharq Al-Awsat published on Saturday, the Omani Foreign Minister answered the Saudi newspaper's questions in various fields.

In response to a question about the visit of the Iranian foreign minister in April to Oman and Iran's role in resolving the Yemeni crisis, the Omani top diplomat said "We believe that Iran's role is to support the efforts for peace and stability that we would want to."

The Omani foreign minister also said in response to a question about the change in Iran's behavior at the same time with the change in the US administration that, "Any behavior can change if there are collective and reciprocal political beliefs and determination through dialogue and understanding. We feel that these beliefs and this determination are now growing towards the security and stability in the region."

In answer to the question "Is Oman leading efforts for regional dialogue with Tehran?" Al Busaidi said that "No ... we are not directing any efforts in this regard. Any regional dialogue must be from the countries of the region themselves. We support this and encourage countries to achieve this in line with the common interest of our countries."

Elsewhere, the Omani diplomat answered a question on a recent phone call from the new foreign minister of the Israeli regime on the possibility of Oman becoming the third Persian Gulf state to normalize relations with the regime, saying that "As you said, we will not be the third [Persian] Gulf country. In the meantime, in addition to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, we respect the decisions of other nations, and we expect others to respect our decisions."

