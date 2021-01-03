Sultan of Oman seeking to resolve Arab states, Iran disputes

Arabian informed sources confirmed that the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, has put the Persian Gulf reconciliation at the top of three priorities for his future policies, pointing to a possible visit that the Sultan will make to Qatar to meet Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The sources indicated that Sultan Haitham seeks to activate the policy of positive neutrality pursued by his predecessor, the late Sultan, Qaboos bin Said in dealing with the Persian Gulf and regional issues, which were mostly based on diplomatic channels that were run by the former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Yusuf bin Alawi.

According to the sources the Sultan of Oman's three priorities includes resolving issues between the countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council by ending the crisis between Qatar and the blockading countries, resolving the dispute with Iran by peaceful means, and reviving the Omani economy through major investment projects with the countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, especially Saudi Arabia.

The Sultan of Oman believes that the three priorities are intertwined, and he does not hide his concern about the negative repercussions on Oman in case the Saudi-Qatari reconciliation fails, as it will constitute an obstacle to getting out of the Sultanate's economic and financial crises.

The 40th round of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit is scheduled to take place on January 5 in Al-Ala, and according to Arab sources, the summit will focus on the reconciliation of four Arab countries (Egypt, Bahrain, UAE, and Saudi Arabia) with Qatar.

