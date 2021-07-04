  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2021, 4:28 PM

Twinning tie of Tehran, Muscat discussed by Omani official

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – The issue of concluding a twinning agreement between Tehran and Muscat, the capitals of the two countries, was discussed by the Iranian ambassador in Oman and the head of Muscat Municipality.

Ali Najafi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Oman, met and held talks with Issam Saud Hareb Al Zadjali, head of Muscat Municipality.

The facilitation of Iranians’ economic activities in Muscat, was among the various issues discussed by the two sides during the meeting.

The issue of concluding a twinning agreement between Tehran and Muscat, the capitals of the two countries, was also raised by the head of Muscat Municipality.

Earlier, Ali Najafi had met with other senior Omani officials to discuss political, security, economic, and consular issues.


